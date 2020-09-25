Mike Sabath Drops Feel-Good Banger “Good Energy”

After producing hits for Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Little Mix, Mike Sabath is finally ready to roll out one of his own. The 22-year-old releases “Good Energy” as his major-label debut single, and it certainly lives up to the title. “I could feel when you came in the place, you the light when our stars start to fade,” he begins over blissed-out synths. “I could do anything with you around, maybe I could thank you later for what you’re doing now.” That takes us to the catchy chorus: “You got that good, good, good energy.”

“I made this song before the current state of the world all went down,” Mike reveals in the press release. “It was tapped into a place of bliss and you can feel it, it’s real. It’s not like I was trying to make a ‘good energy’ song, it was like, I was just feeling great… and I need the song personally right now and I know other people need it too.” Lift your spirits and get your weekend started on the right note by checking out “Good Energy” below.

