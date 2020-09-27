Madonna Shares “I’m Dreaming” Demo On Instagram

Madonna’s Instagram has been a constant source of joy in 2020. The Queen of Pop hasn’t given a fuck for the majority of her career, but whatever filter she did have is well and truly gone. So much so that she’s live streaming screenwriting sessions with Academy Award winner Diablo Cody, who is co-writing her biopic. And when her collaborator isn’t around, the sassy 62-year-old is revisiting unreleased demos for inspiration. Earlier this month, Madonna shares a snippet of a demo she recorded with the Breakfast Club. This weekend, she pressed play on “I’m Dreaming.”

A pre-fame demo from the early ’80s (at least, I’m guessing from the raw production), this is real treat for fans. “Something hit me on the head and I thought that I was dead, but I open up my eyes and to my sweet surprise,” Madame X starts the song. “Laying next to me was a creature oh so fine, he made love to me or was it just my mind?” That takes us to the chorus, which — even now — is extremely catchy. “Am I just dreaming? Do you think you can stay?” she belts over chiming guitars. “If I’m just dreaming, please don’t go away.”

With any luck, Madonna will put together an album of unreleased demos and rarities to coincide with the release of her biopic. These songs are an important piece of pop history and deserve to be cherished and shared. Watch the enduring hitmaker’s latest Instagram shenanigans below.

