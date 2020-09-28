BTS Jumps On Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” Remix

BTS is absolutely unstoppable. After rewriting the record books with “Dynamite,” the K-Pop Kings are looking to do it all over again courtesy of a remix. Yes, the septet is jumping on a new version of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s all-conquering “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat).” That song exploded on TikTok earlier this year and soon became a global smash — topping the charts in 17 countries. America, however, is a notable exception. The earworm “only” peaked at number 7 here, but that’s about to change.

If “Dynamite” proved anything, it’s that BTS and their ferocious Army are the most powerful force in popular music. At one point, they propelled four different versions of “Dynamite” (including an instrumental) into the iTunes top five. Imagine what the group can do with a song that’s already massive. I don’t think another number one is out of the question at all. In fact, if there’s a video, it’s more than likely. See Jawsh, Jason and BTS’ exciting announcement below. The remix drops on Friday, October 2.

