Carlie Hanson Drops “Ego” Video, Announces New EP

Carlie Hanson’s breakout year continued on Friday (September 25) with a new single called “Ego” featuring iann dior. The pop/punk anthem rages against the machine in a way that is only too relatable in 2020. “Didn’t wanna do it but you made me, built my whole life from a day dream,” the 20-year-old begins the song. “I can understand why you hate me.” That takes us to the punchy chorus. “I didn’t mean to go so hard, but you know it’s true,” she belts. “Sit down, let my ego speak.”

“I hope that anybody who hears ‘Ego’ feels empowered,” Carlie explains. “We, as a society, cannot ignore what is happening in our world… from police brutality, to corrupt leaders, to the inequality that many people face in their everyday lives. We need to stand up for ourselves and for other people and be loud as fuck as it seems to be the only thing that works.” she also gave her collaborator a shoutout. “I’m a massive fan of iann dior and felt that he would totally get this song and the energy. I’m so excited to finally release our baby.”

But wait, there’s more! Carlie also announced the imminent arrival of her sophomore EP, DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy, which includes 2020 singles “Daze Inn,” “Stealing All My Friends,” “Side Effects” and “Good Enough” as well as “Ego” and two other new tracks. The EP arrives on October 23 and can be pre-ordered here. Check out the full tracklist below and watch Carlie and iann’s “Ego” visual at the bottom of the post.

Carlie’s DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy tracklist:

1. Fires ft. Lil West

2. Is That A Thing?

3. Ego ft. iann dior

4. Daze Inn

5. Stealing All My Friends

6. Side Effects

7. Good Enough

