Sigala & James Arthur Drop Video For “Lasting Lover”

Sigala and James Arthur’s criminally catchy “Lasting Lover” ranks as one of the best club-pop crossovers of the year. Built around a sample of MGMT’s “Time To Pretend,” the euphoric banger is the perfect antidote to the non-stop horrors of 2020. “I don’t know why, I can’t quite get you out my sight,” James begins the song. “You’re always just behind each thought across my mind.” That takes us to the explosive chorus, which is an undiluted dose of euro-disco. “I feel like I’m lost without a trace, take my heart and run away,” he belts. “She said, ‘I’ve been looking for a lasting lover.'”

Already a top 20 hit in the UK and a viral sensation on streaming platforms, “Lasting Lover” is destined to reach a whole new audience with the arrival of a flashy video. It finds the “Say You Won’t Let Go” hitmaker cruising around in a rather nice set of wheels. As usual, James’ voice steals the show and it’s nice to see him back in the charts with an undeniable hit. His last album, You, deserved so much more — particularly “Empty Space” and “Falling Like The Stars.” Check out Sigala and James’ visual below.

