BLACKPINK’s Debut LP Includes A Collaboration With Cardi B

BLACKPINK’s hotly-anticipated debut LP, The Album, drops on Friday (October 2) and it’s destined to be one of the biggest pop releases of 2020. The girl group’s label, YG Entertainment, has revealed that pre-orders already exceed 800,000 copies (530,000 in South Korea alone) — and that doesn’t include first-week streaming numbers, which are predicted to be astronomical. The K-Pop Queens have now unveiled the tracklist and, as expected, it includes mega-hits “How You Like That” and the Selena Gomez-assisted “Ice Cream.”

However, Selena isn’t the only superstar to feature on The Album. Cardi B joins BLACKPINK for a song called “Bet You Wanna,” which is highly likely to be a single at some point. But it will have to wait a while. Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo’s next official release is called “Lovesick Girls.” Other track titles of note on the opus include “Pretty Savage,” “Love To Hate Me” and “Crazy Over You.” You can check out the full tracklist below and pre-order BLACKPINK’s debut album in multiple formats here.

