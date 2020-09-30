Demi Lovato Drops Emotional Ballad “Still Have Me”

Demi Lovato has had a topsy turvy 2020. The pop star seemed to be in a very good place with hit collaborations and the announcement of her engagement to Max Ehrich, but then it all got extremely messy. (In a nutshell, her fiancé appears to be a ruthless clout-chaser). As a way of coping with the events, the 28-year-old returned her focus to music and now rolls out an emotional ballad called “Still Have Me.” The gut-wrenching breakup song boasts one of Demi’s best vocals and shares a deeply relatable message.

“I’m a mess and I’m still broken, but I’m finding my way back,” Demi begins the song over a simple piano arrangement. “And it feels like someone’s stolen, all the light I ever had.” While she’s still in a dark place, hope shines through on the powerful chorus. “Like the world disappeared and I’m laying right here, while the silence is piercing and it hurts to breathe,” she belts with gospel-like conviction. “I don’t have much but at least I still have me… and that’s all I need.” Listen to the beautiful ballad below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!