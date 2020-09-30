Major Lazer’s ‘Music Is The Weapon’ LP Gets Release Date

Five, long years have passed since Major Lazer rolled out Peace Is The Mission in 2015, but the trio is finally ready to release the followup. Music Is The Weapon arrives on October 23 and includes the recent singles — “Oh My Gawd” with Mr Eazi featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo, “Lay Your Head On Me” featuring Marcus Mumford, “Rave de Favela” with Anitta, MC Lan and BEAM, “Que Calor” featuring J Balvin and El Alfa, “Trigger” with Khalid, and “Can’t Take It From Me” featuring Skip Marley.

The full tracklist hasn’t been unveiled yet, but Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums promise that there will be many more notable collaborators in the mix. They also have dozens of previously released bangers to choose from, which would nicely slot into Music Is The Weapon. In other news, the electronic collective is releasing a comic book and embarking on a tour — albeit with a twist. They are hosting a series of socially distant, drive-in raves. Tickets go on sale on October 2. In the meantime check out their album cover art below.

