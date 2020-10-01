Julia Michaels Drops Loved-Up Banger “Lie Like This”

Julia Michaels unleashes “Lie Like This” as her first single of 2020, and it’s a loved-up banger of the highest caliber. “He says I’m pretty upside down, pretty right side up to,” the singer/songwriter begins the song over The Monsters & Strangerz’ frenetic production. “Turn me half way round, he says I’m emotionally sound.” The 26-year-old continues to celebrate being loved on the chorus. “I don’t need to tell you but I’m letting you know,” she purrs. “The truth is I can’t resist, whenever we lie like this.”

What inspired the song? “I was laying in bed with my boyfriend, [JP Saxe], and… I turned backwards to give him a kiss,” Julia tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And he was like, ‘You’re pretty upside down.’ And I turned back around and he goes, ‘You’re pretty right side up too.’ And I was like, ‘That’s the start of a song.'” So, she brought it to her collaborators. “That’s pretty much how it started,” the hitmaker continues. “And then it just came together really effortlessly from there.”

Julia also confirmed that she’s working on her debut album. “I’ve only ever done EPs from the time I put out ‘Issues’ to now, and so this is going to be my first actual album.” It turns out, she just wanted to do a little living before jumping into one. “I’m going to be 27 this year. I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s time. I have a topic that I know well, that I want to talk about, which is love.’ I’m no longer a bitter when it comes to it anymore. I’m like, ‘Oh, love can be relearned. It can be beautiful.’ And I want to talk about it.”

Fall head over heels for Julia’s new banger, “Lie Like This,” below.

