Kiiara Reveals Cover & Release Date Of Debut LP ‘lil kiiwi’

All good things come to those who wait. That’s what Kiiara’s fans have been telling themselves since 2015. Well, the alt-pop star’s long-awaited debut LP finally has a title and release date. lil kiiwi (her studio nickname) drops on October 9 and it includes all of her hits, from “Gold” to the recently-released “Numb” featuring DeathByRomy and PVRIS. The queen of chop-pop opens about the project’s extended incubation time in the press release. “I made a lot of mistakes and [through] the process of making this album I learned from a lot of those mistakes,” she begins.

“I learned not to take love for granted, I learned to love, I learned not to push away the people who genuinely care about me,” Kiiara continues. “I took all the defeats I’ve faced over these past few years and put what I learned together like a puzzle. I picked myself up off the ground with the help of my family, friends, my team, and strangers who quickly became really important people in my life… lil kiiwi is who I was early in my career. lil kiiwi is a savage who, no matter how hard I try to control and hide, will always be a part of me.”

Pre-order Kiiara’s debut album here and check out the full tracklist below. See the stunning cover art at the bottom of the post.

Kiiara’s lil kiiwi tracklist:

1. So Sick (feat. blackbear)

2. Feels

3. Brightside

4. Don’t Get Confused

5. Whippin (feat. Felix Snow)

6. I Still Do

7. Gold

8. Empty

9. Never Let You

10. Numb (feat. DeathbyRomy & PVRIS)

11. Accidental

12. Two Thumbs

13. Bad One

The cover:

Are you excited for Kiiara’s debut album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!