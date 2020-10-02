BLACKPINK Unleashes “Lovesick Girls,” Drops ‘The Album’

BLACKPINK’s global takeover continues with the release of The Album. The K-Pop girl group’s debut LP arrived tonight along with a new single called “Lovesick Girls.” And it just might be their catchiest single yet. An infectious bop about being unlucky in love, the English-language component finds the ladies celebrating their independence. “No love letters, no X and O’s,” Lisa raps. “No love never, my exes know.” Jennie feels exactly the same way. “Love is a drug that I quit,” she quips. “No doctor could help when I’m lovesick.”

That takes us to the criminally catchy chorus. “We are the lovesick girls,” BLACKPINK harmonizes. “Yeah, we were born to be alone — but why we still looking for love?” Talk about a mood. Of course, it wouldn’t be a BP release without a stunning visual and the global hitmakers duly serves looks and choreography. It will be interesting to see if the group’s upward trajectory continues on the Billboard Hot 100. The Selena Gomez-assisted “Ice Cream” recently became their highest-charting single at number 13, but something tells me they can soar even higher with this bop.

Stream The Album:

Watch the “Lovesick Girls” video:

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!