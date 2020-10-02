Shawn Mendes Launches New Era With “Wonder”

And he’s back! Shawn Mendes introduces his 4th LP, Wonder, with the euphoric title track. Co-written with Scott Harris, Thomas Hull and Nate Mercereau, “Wonder” finds the 22-year-old broadening his sonic horizons — experimenting with a widescreen, full-bodied sound. “I wonder if I’m being real, do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel?” the Canadian pop star begins. “I wonder, wouldn’t it be nice to live inside a world that isn’t black and white?” That takes us to the loved-up chorus.

“Right before I close my eyes, the only thing that’s on my mind,” he belts over a symphony drums, guitar and piano. “Been dreaming that you feel it too, I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you.” The song is extremely catchy and radio friendly, which means that Shawn is eyeing another big hit. Oh, and the blockbuster video won’t hurt its cause either. Directed by Matty Peacock, the special effects-filled epic finds our hero standing on top of a moving train and emoting cliff-side. Check it out below.

