Mariah Carey Releases ‘The Rarities’: Stream In Full

It’s going to take a while for The Lambily to fully process this week. If the arrival of Mariah Carey’s memoir wasn’t enough excitement, the living legend also blessed us with The Rarities. The compilation album, which is comprised of hard-to-find and unreleased material, arrived tonight and I will spend the next one hundred or so hours listening to it on repeat. On the first listen, however, a couple of gems already standout. “Here We Go Around Again,” an unreleased song from her debut LP, is stunning — a description that also applies to “Can You Hear Me.”

Also worth revisiting are the beloved B-sides (“Slipping Away” and “Everything Fades Away”) and “Mesmerized,” an unreleased track from The Paperboy soundtrack. If that isn’t enough to occupy yourself with, The Rarities comes with a 1993 live recording from the Tokyo Dome that covers all her greatest hits. Mimi’s voice was truly at the peak of its powers and her inimitable range will give you chills. Pour yourself something fabulous and stream The Rarities in full below. Don’t worry, a detailed review will follow in the coming days.

