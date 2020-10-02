Dua Lipa Links With DaBaby For Epic “Levitating” Remix

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again! Dua Lipa did’t get the reaction she was looking for with the first, very misunderstood remix of “Levitating,” so she simply rolled out another one. The Brit teams up with rising rapper DaBaby for the latest version of the disco banger, and it works well enough. Largely because it’s just the original song with a surprisingly sweet rap verse. “I’m one of the greatest, ain’t no debatin’ on it,” DaBaby rhymes. “I’m still levitating, I’m heavily medicated.”

While I prefer The Blessed Madonna’s polarizing interpretation (if nothing else, she actually played around with the production) featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, this makes sense commercially. DaBaby is sizzling hot right now thanks to summer smash “Rockstar,” which spent seven non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. His participation is destined to bring in big streaming numbers and appeal to radio programmers across multiple radio formats. Watch the blockbuster remix video, which finds Dua partying in space, below.

Do you love the remix? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!