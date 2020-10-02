Maren Morris Drops Protest Song “Better Than We Found It”

Protest songs are popping up all over the place in 2020, but Maren Morris’ “Better Than We Found It” is one of the most powerful. “When time turns this moment to dust, I just hope that I’m proud of the woman I was,” the country superstar sings over Greg Kurstin’s artful production on the chorus. “When lines of tomorrow are drawn, can I live with the side that I chose to be on?” She ultimately dedicates her life to making the world, and America, in particular, a better place for everyone.

“I wanted to write something to address exactly how I feel right now, and this came together pretty quickly,” Maren explains. “It’s a protest song — it’s the most American thing to protest and protest songs have been so embedded in American culture.” The 30-year-old then turns her attention to 2020. “I think the world right now is sort of in a perpetual mourning period and I wanted to have a song that had weight but also had hope,” she continues. “I still have hope for this country and for the future of it.” Listen below.

