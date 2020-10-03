Ella Henderson Teams Up With Roger Sanchez For “Dream On Me”

Ella Henderson relaunched in June with an uplifting anthem called “Take Care Of You.” The UK pop star, who landed a global hit with “Ghost,” now follows it up with “Dream On Me.” A collaboration with legendary DJ Roger Sanchez (the song samples his 2001 club classic “Another Chance”), the 24-year-old’s latest is a bittersweet banger. After all, it’s essentially about pining for someone who is no longer in your life. “I miss the feel of your body, now I’m laying here with nobody,” she begins the song. “But in my fantasies I got you here with me.”

Instead of dwelling on her loneliness, Ella decides to reach out — if only in her head. “When you need a little love and your heart needs someone to lean on,” she belts on the chorus over Roger’s melancholy synths. “When you need a little love and your head needs somewhere to sleep on, you can dream on, dream on me.” Co-written with MNEK and Wrabel, this is about as emotionally nuanced as dance-pop gets. Fall in love with the very, very good single below.

