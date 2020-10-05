Bebe Rexha Links With Doja Cat For “Baby, I’m Jealous”

Bebe's 'Expectations': Review Does Bebe Rexha's debut album live up to the hype? Read our review here. MORE >>

She’s coming! Bebe Rexha is relaunching on Friday (October 9) with a new single called “Baby, I’m Jealous” featuring Doja Cat. It is the first taste of the pop star’s long-awaited sophomore LP, which has been in the can for a while. “It’s done girl,” she explained to a fan on social media, before explaining the delay. “I know my fans are super frustrated because they want new music,” Bebe tweeted to bad bitches and Rexhars (only). “I promise you my team and I have been working harder than ever. Every day, every single week. We haven’t stopped.”

“This is the best project I have ever worked on and the album is my absolute favorite.” Unfortunately, 2020 kind of got in the way. “I can not wait for you to hear it,” the 31-year-old continued. “It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times. As soon as the world is in a better place we will release it all. We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait.” Well, it looks like the right time to get the party started is October 9. See Bebe’s announcement below.

