GALXARA’s breakout year continues with “I Miss The Days,” a nostalgic banger featuring future-funk duo Party Pupils. “Driving where the wind blows, steaming up the windows in your car,” the “Loving Nobody” singer begins the song over dreamy synths. “Nothing left for wishing, tangled up and twisted in your arms.” That takes us to the chorus. “I miss the days when I didn’t miss you, back when these teardrops didn’t know my face,” GALXARA belts. “I miss the days when I could’ve kissed you, back when I had your heart to break.”

How did the song come together? “I wrote ‘I Miss The Days’ about 2 years ago and I never imagined it would be what it is now,” the breakout star reveals. “When I heard that Party Pupils wanted to work on this song with me I was so excited because they have a future-funk style of production and it’s just such an interesting flavor.” She also thinks “I Miss The Days” is the perfect soundtrack for 2020. “This song feels like it truly illustrates the emotions a lot of people, including myself, have been feeling during these unprecedented times.”

“[It’s] about reminiscing and reliving our past memories on what life was like when we could all be close to each other and hug, kiss, dance and have fun without the fear of something bad happening,” GALXARA continues. “You get to step outside of reality and experience the fantasy in this song and I’m so excited for people to hear what we’ve all created together.” Listen below.

