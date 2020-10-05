Josh Groban Announces 9th LP, ‘Harmony’

We could all do with a little soothing music in 2020, and nobody does it better than Josh Groban. The easy-listening dreamboat is rolling out a new album called Harmony on November 20. It is comprised of 10 classic covers (“The Impossible Dream” from Man Of La Mancha, Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”) as well as two originals including “The Fullest” featuring Kirk Franklin. It turns out, the album was recorded both before and during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Harmony was recorded in two parts,” the 39-year-old reveals. “Before the pandemic we recorded about five songs, with the full intention of making this an album of classics that I love and have always wanted to sing… then, sound was replaced with solitude. To have nothing but space, and to be sharing in a collective global tragedy, changed everything. Suddenly I was not steering the ship confidently on course. The waves had to take me to, hopefully, some sunlight. The result is an album that began to take a new shape.”

“When I was finally able to really sing again, to interpret, to immerse myself in these timeless melodies and stories, it became my saving grace and not just a pleasure. Musicians and producers from all over the country and the world blended together from their respective studios and homes. The title of the album represents the seemingly miraculous full picture of those efforts becoming clear.” See the full tracklist of Harmony below (pre-order your copy here) and listen to Josh’s cover of “The Impossible Dream” at the bottom of the post.

Josh Groban’s Harmony tracklist:

1. The World We Knew (Over and Over)

2. Angels

3. Celebrate Me Home

4. Shape of My Heart (Duet with Leslie Odom Jr.)

5. Your Face

6. Both Sides Now (Duet with Sara Bareilles)

7. She

8. The Impossible Dream

9. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

10. It’s Now or Never

11. I Can’t Make You Love Me

12. The Fullest (Feat. Kirk Franklin)

Are you excited for the album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!