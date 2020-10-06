Christina Aguilera Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Latin Playlist

Christina Aguilera is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month 2020 by sharing a playlist of her favorite Latin-pop songs. “I’ve been rummaging through old photos of mis abuelos and my dad, and listening to old music I grew up with in my household,” Legend X explained on Instagram. “My dad was born in Ecuador and I’ll always cherish that side of my family and the culture they instilled in me. So, I decided to make a playlist for you guys of some of my favorite Latin music, both new songs and old classics.”

She’s right about it being an eclectic playlist. There are golden oldies by Celia Cruz (“Rie y Llora”), Chavela Vergas (“Paloma negra,” “La Llorona” and “Que Te Vaya Bonito”) and Julio Iglesias (“Por Un Poco De Tu Amor”) as well as more recent bangers by ROSALÍA, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Anitta and Shakira. Of course, it wouldn’t be a playlist worth listening to without a sprinkling of Xtina’s own music and she duly includes Bionic classic “Desnudate” and “Contigo en la Distencia” from Mi Reflejo. Listen to the playlist below.

