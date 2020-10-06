Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Is #1 On US iTunes

If you have been online in the last week or so, chances are you have seen the viral video of Nathan Apodaca riding his skateboard while chugging cranberry juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 chart-topper “Dreams.” To call the video a mood is something of an understatement, and the Wyoming father of two became an internet celebrity overnight. Not only that, but the video’s popularity on TikTok and Twitter introduced the dreamy ditty to a whole new generation of fans. And they started buying it.

“Dreams” has been surging on Spotify and iTunes ever since the video went viral, but it has really exploded in the last few days. Fleetwood Mac’s classic hit in the 12th most-listened to song on US Spotify and just reached number one on iTunes. Not only that, but another version of the anthem is sitting pretty at number nine. At this rate, “Dreams” is shaping up to be a massive chart hit on the Billboard Hot 100 all over again — 43 years after it was originally released. Check out the viral video and revisit the song below.

The viral video:

So thanks for the love and support an here it is my original video same as all going around but yes thanks for the love n donations it’s very appreciated an much needed 🤙🏼 vibe on world pic.twitter.com/gkCgc1U9As — *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) September 27, 2020

Listen to “Dreams”:

