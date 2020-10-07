Annie Lennox Announces 10th Anniversary Edition Of ‘A Christmas Cornucopia’

Well, here’s a special treat. Annie Lennox is releasing a 10th anniversary edition of A Christmas Cornucopia on November 20 complete with an alternate cover and a new/ancient song. The Eurythmics legend has put her own spin on 17th century classic “Dido’s Lament,” which references the tragic love story of Dido and Aeneas. It will be released as the reissue’s lead single on November 10, with a video to follow on November 12. If anyone can bring the 17th century screaming into our modern-day hellscape, it’s Annie!

“I’m absolutely delighted to be releasing the 10th Anniversary of A Christmas Cornucopia,” the 65-year-old revealed in the press release. “2020 has been an unprecedented year around the world… the carols on this album represent continuum — harking back to a time before modern technology, climate emergency, global pandemics, pollution, forest destruction, species extinction and all the challenges our world must urgently deal with in terms of crisis in sustainability.”

“I hope this recording will at least offer some comfort and nostalgia, but also an awareness that political leaders, religious leaders and everyone around the world must face up to the question of how many more Christmases we have left to spend on this blighted earth.” You can pre-order Annie’s A Christmas Cornucopia here (it’s available on digital, CD and vinyl) and check out her charming, personal introduction to the project below.

