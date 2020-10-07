Meghan Trainor Drops “My Kind Of Present” & “Last Christmas”

Meghan Trainor is rolling our her first holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, on October 30 and she confirms my suspicious that it’s going to be essential seasonal fare by releasing two, very-good songs from it. Let’s start with the original. The “Make You Dance” queen throws it back to the feel-good, doo-wop of her debut album on “My Kind Of Present,” a song that has every chance of becoming a Christmas staple. “You and me for the holiday, sitting by the fire caroling,” she coos on the first verse. “Don’t buy me anything, just put your hands all over me.”

That takes us to the sing-along chorus. “You’re my kind of present, you’re my angel from heaven,” Meghan sings. “So go and tell Santa, don’t bring mе nothing.” It’s the kind of cute, heart-warming bop that effortlessly slides into any festive playlist. Now, for the other song. The pop star puts her own spin on Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” staying remarkably faithful to the original. In Meghan’s hands, the synth-drenched, bittersweet bop is more defiant than depressed, which is very on-brand. Listen to the first cuts from A Very Trainor Christmas below.

“My Kind Of Present”:

“Last Christmas”:

