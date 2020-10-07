Is “Real Groove” Kylie Minogue’s Next Single?

Kylie Minogue’s DISCO era is one of the very few good things to happen in 2020. So far, the Aussie pop icon hasn’t put a foot wrong, introducing her 15th studio album with the dreamy “Say Something” and then following it up with an even lovelier anthem called “Magic.” That bop has only been out for a couple of weeks, but it looks like the enduring hitmaker is almost ready to share another taste of DISCO. She updated her various social media accounts with the words, “Real Groove,” which sounds very much like a song title.

As a legacy act, the rules of promotion are a little different for Kylie. She is, no doubt, aware that streaming services cater to younger fans (and hence newer acts), so the focus is squarely on album sales. And giving people as many reasons as possible to buy DISCO before November 6 makes a lot of sense. Particularly when most new singles are usually paired with a pre-order link. I just hope we get more remixes – for “Say Something,” “Magic” and “Real Groove” (if that is the next bop to be rolled out). See Kylie’s posts below.

