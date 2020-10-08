New Find: Lauren Auder’s Mesmerizing “Quiet”
Lauren Auder ranks as one of 2020’s breakout stars thanks to her two caves in EP, which contained the viral hits “june 14th” and “meek.” The UK-born/French-raised newcomer now returns with “Quiet,” a deceptively majestic love song. “Something unsightly, a love to lick each other’s sores,” Lauren begins over Danny L Harle’s (initially) sparse production. “With you I grew big and mighty, small and infinitely yours.” Emotion continues to swell as we approach the chorus: “We could cut it up, break it all down for you.”
“‘Quiet’ is the first song in a series that is significant in two ways,” Lauren explains. “They are the first songs I wrote since coming out publicly, and therefore address this in ways I tended to mystify in the past — particularly the difficulty of human interaction, and the disappointments that inevitably arise when you are incapable of being seen as yourself. Naturally, these songs called for an opening-up in my songwriting process. Thus they are also the first songs that I allowed myself to work in more varied and collaborative ways than I have before.”
Listen to Lauren’s very, very good new single below.
