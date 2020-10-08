Selena Gomez Celebrates 5 Years Of ‘Revival’ With Listening Party

Believe it or not, Selena Gomez’s Revival turns 5 tomorrow (October 9). To mark the occasion, the pop star is holding a listening party on Twitter. “To celebrate Revival’s 5th anniversary, join me for a listening party tomorrow (Friday) at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 5 pm GMT,” she told fans. “Can’t wait to celebrate with you.” If you haven’t listened to Revival in a while, this is the perfect opportunity to revisit one of the most influential pop offerings of the 2010s. After all, it’s the record that brought minimal production, songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, and breathy, whispered vocals to the masses.

The album was also stacked with hits (“Good For You,” “Same Old Love,” “Hands To Myself” and “Kill Em With Kindness”) and has deep cuts that deserve a lot more love and attention including my favorites “Nobody,” “Sober” and “Survivors.” As far as statement albums go (Revival is essentially about reclaiming your power as you transition from one phase of life to the next), this ranks as one of the very best. With any luck, Selena will give us a little insight into the recording process and rollout. See her announcement below.

To celebrate Revival’s 5th anniversary, join me for a listening party tomorrow (Friday) at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 5 pm GMT! Can’t wait to celebrate with you. ❤ https://t.co/wwa4q9hzYW pic.twitter.com/yxaMOerlpN — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 8, 2020

