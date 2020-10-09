Kylie Minogue Unveils Tracklist Of ‘DISCO’

Kylie Minogue’s much-anticipated 15th album, DISCO, drops in just under a month (on November 6, to be exact), which means it’s the perfect time for the pop icon to unveil the tracklist. The enduring hitmaker scattered song titles across various social media platforms (“Real Groove” is indeed on the album), before putting us out of our misery and sharing the full lineup of songs. As expected, lead single “Say Something” is there along with the recently-released “Magic.”

The rest of the tracklist is just as tantalizing. For starters, there are no features. This is 100 percent unfiltered Kylie. Which comes across in the cute and occasionally campy song titles. “Where Does the DJ Go?,” “Dancefloor Darling,” “Fine Wine” and “Supernova” are all giving me Light Years vibes, while “Monday Blues” is already a mood and I haven’t heard a single note. Other notable tunes include “Miss A Thing,” “Last Chance” and “Celebrate You.” See the full tracklist below and pre-order the opus here.

Kylie’s DISCO tracklist:

1. “Magic”

2. “Miss A Thing”

3. “Real Groove”

4. “Monday Blues”

5. “Supernova”

6. “Say Something”

7. “Last Chance”

8. “I Love It”

9. “Where Does the DJ Go?”

10. “Dancefloor Darling”

11. “Unstoppable”

12. “Celebrate You”

Deluxe Edition bonus tracks:

13. “Till You Love Somebody”

14. “Fine Wine”

15. “Hey Lonely”

16. “Spotlight”

Which song are you most excited to hear?