Premiere: Mosaic MSC Releases Acoustic “Millions” Video

Los Angeles-based music group Mosaic MSC releases the deluxe edition of HUMAN today (October 9). Their third album, which was recorded live earlier this year, now comes with three new songs — “Millions,” “Maker Of The Heavens” and “Not Going Back.” The former is a particularly lovely composition that is all but guaranteed to lift your spirits. “I see the light, I see the darkness,” they begin. “I hear your voice in the wind.” By the chorus, gratitude is the overwhelming emotion: “I will lift your name to the sky for the million ways you’re alive.”

“Releasing our album HUMAN with three additional songs gives us the chance to engage with people in fresh ways,” Mosaic MSC explains. “We recorded HUMAN at the beginning of this year and couldn’t have imagined what lay in store — getting to offer new moments of joy, gratitude and hope through songs like ‘Millions’ is an opportunity we don’t take for granted.” We are excited to premiere a live, acoustic video of “Millions,” which captures the collective’s powerful vocals and musicality. Check it out below and stream HUMAN (deluxe) here.

