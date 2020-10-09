Daya Relaunches With Catchy Banger “First Time”

Daya's Catchy 'Insomnia' The pop star reinvents herself with a catchy club anthem called 'Insomnia.' MORE >>

Daya sure knows her way around a banger. “Hide Away” is still absurdly catchy five years later, while “Insomnia” ranked as one of the most underrated songs of 2019. She now returns to New Music Friday with another stone-cold bop called “First Time.” Produced by Jack & Coke, her new single is essentially about the rush of new love. “I feel my heartbeat beat, just stop then it’s speeding up.” the 21-year-old begins. “You make my blood rush in like waves with a single touch.” That takes us to the irresistible chorus.

“Feeling like the feeling like the first time, big wide eyes like girls on molly,” Daya belts over club beats. “I could do it, I could do it all night — body melts into your body.” What inspired the song? “[It] was a natural result of being more in touch with myself and the world around me, knowing exactly what I want and how to get there,” she explains in the press release. “It feels like a rebirth of self – sonically and visually – and it’s a small piece of an entire world I’m building with my new partnership with J Kash at Sandlot Records and AWAL.” Listen below.

