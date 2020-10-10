Austin Mahone Announces New Single “Summer Love”

Austin Mahone sparked a mini-scandal in the music world by joining OnlyFans, an app established by sex workers to share nudes and other NSFW content with paying customers. So far, the pop star’s posts have been very PG-13 (I’m told) and it seems the ultimate goal is leveraging the publicity to kickstart his singing career. That is supported by the imminent release of a new single called “Summer Love.” Austin announced the track on social media and then gave paying customers on OnlyFans an exclusive preview.

The fact that the 24-year-old isn’t a huge pop star is one of life’s great mysteries. He can sing, dance and has supermodel good looks. And the music is great too. Songs like “Dirty Work,” “Creatures Of The Night,” “So Good,” “Why Don’t We” and “Dancing With Nobody” are feel-good bangers of the highest caliber. Hopefully, “Summer Love” is a bop and gets Austin back on the radio where he belongs. See his announcement post below.

Are you excited for Austin’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!