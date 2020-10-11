Harry Styles Announces ‘Fine Line’ Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set

Harry Styles kicked off the Fine Line era with lead single “Lights Up” exactly one year ago. Which makes it the perfect time to announce a Fine Line – 1 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set. It drops on December 11 (pre-order your copy here) and is a must-have for any collector. According to the item description, the glossy box houses the album “on double black 180g vinyl, ten exclusive 12 x 12 inch prints of Harry by Tim Walker, a 24-page Fine Line at the Forum lyric zine, and a pair of white cotton gloves to handle the items with care.”

While the Brit’s self-titled debut LP was well-received and produced a global hit (“Sign Of The Times”), Harry really took it to the next level with Fine Line. The album is both a critical darling and massive commercial success thanks to the top 10 hits, “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar.” At this rate, Fine Line is hotly-anticipated to be nominated for Album Of The Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Aways, which would be a just reward for Harry’s blockbuster era.

