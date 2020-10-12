The Wanted’s Tom Parker Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumor

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, The Wanted’s Tom Parker revealed that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a [brain tumor] and I’m already undergoing treatment,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram. “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way,” he continued. “We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.” As a founding member of The Wanted, Tom landed 10 UK top 10 hits and took 2011 banger “Glad You Came” all the way to number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

See his heartbreaking post (his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, is pregnant with their second child) below.

