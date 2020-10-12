BTS Lands Second #1 Hit With “Savage Love” Remix

It’s official. 2020 is the year that BTS were promoted from the Kings of K-Pop to Global Pop Gods. At this point, their impact is undeniable. After topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Dynamite” (the highest-selling single of the year by a huge margin), the group returns to number one courtesy of their appearance on Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” remix. Not only that, but they become the first group since Black Eyed Peas to hold the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to “Dynamite” clinging on to the number two position.

As soon as BTS revealed that they were lending their voices and star power to the “Savage Love” remix, the possibility of the septet landing a second number one seemed very high. After all, it was already a smash hit. The song exploded on TikTok earlier this year and soon became a global smash — racking up more than one billion streams and topping the charts in 17 countries. You can now add the United States to the list thanks to BTS. Revisit their irresistible remix below.

Are you surprised by the song’s success? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!