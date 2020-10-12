Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco Announce New Single “Lonely”

Well, this is going to be big! Justin Bieber is returning to the New Music Friday lineup on October 16 courtesy of a collaboration with Benny Blanco called “Lonely.” It’s unclear at this point if “Lonely” is a stand-alone single or part of JB6 or BB2, but the song’s commercial prospects are crystal clear. In that it is all but guaranteed to be huge. So far this year, Justin has racked up four top 10 hits (“Yummy,” “Intentions,” “Stuck With U” and “Holy”). The latter is still making huge ground on pop radio, so it has a lot of life left in it.

As for Benny, well, when he’s not showing basic bitches how to do Instagram right or working on his massively successful artist project, the producer is crafting smash hits for the biggest name in pop including Selena Gomez, Halsey, FKA Twigs, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and many, many more. Check out the “Eastside” hitmaker’s less-is-more announcement below as well as one of his amusing teaser posts that sends up Justin’s Calvin Klein billboard.

