Niall Horan Announces Global Livestream Concert

Niall Horan will perform a full concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 7 and livestream it to fans around the globe. The only way to watch is to buy a ticket, which will help raise funds for the pop star’s touring crew and the #WeNeedCrew relief fund. “I know that live events are something we all miss, and until we are able to return I want to highlight the incredible people who work in touring that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected,” the Brit explains in the press release.

“I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families,” he continues. “I ask all my fans to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.” The event not only raises money for a good cause, but also gives casual viewers another chance to discover Heartbreak Weather. Niall’s (very good) sophomore album had the misfortune of dropping at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and deserves to be discovered by more people.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 16. Get yours here.

