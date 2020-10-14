Paris Hilton Announces New Single “I Blame You”

Paris Hilton, heiress, DJ and occasional pop star, is returning to New Music Friday with a new banger. Produced by Lodato, “I Blame You” is the “Stars Are Blind” legend’s first single of 2020. “So excited to announce that my new single ‘I Blame You’… comes out this Friday, October 16th,” she captioned the sexy cover art on social media. “ALL proceeds will be going to Breaking Code Silence.” What is that exactly? According to their website, it’s “a network of survivors and advocates [who] raise awareness of the abuses in the Troubled Teen Industry.”

Since saving pop with her self-titled debut LP, Paris has released a smattering of singles over the years. She memorably joined forces with Lil Wayne for “Good Time,” tapped Birdman for “High Off My Love” and dropped a couple of solo bangers (“Come Alive” and “I Need You” spring to mind). More recently, she linked with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike for the outrageous “B.F.A.” or “Best Friend’s Ass” and blessed clubbers with “Lone Wolves.” See the renaissance woman’s latest announcement below.

