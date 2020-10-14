Ariana Grande Is Releasing A New Album This Month

This is not a drill. Ariana Grande sent social media into a tailspin by tweeting: “I can’t wait to give u my album this month.” Of course, the news isn’t entirely out of the blue. In September, the hashtag #ARIANAISCOMING trended worldwide on Twitter after the pop star shared a snippet of a new song with the caption “brb” [i.e. “be right back”]. We also know that she has been chipping away at the album for the best part of a year with a group of A-List songwriters and producers including Mr. Franks, TBHits, Social House and Njomza.

Although she has been laying low by her standards, Ariana has left her mark on 2020. She teamed up with Justin Bieber for charity single “Stuck With U” and then landed another chart-topper courtesy of Lady Gaga’s “Rain On Me.” The 27-year-old also co-wrote BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream,” which has proven to be a worldwide smash. If Ari’s 6th album is due in the next couple of weeks (we’re already halfway through October), that means the lead single could drop ANY DAY. See her viral tweet below.

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

