Tate McRae Teams Up With Ali Gatie For “Lie To Me”

Tate McRae ranks as one of the breakout stars of 2020 thanks to the massive success of “you broke me first.” That gut-wrenching anthem is a streaming sensation and rapidly climbing the Billboard Hot 100. The 17-year-old how has two hits on her hands with the arrival of “lie to me,” a soulful collaboration with fellow Canadian artist Ali Gatie. “You don’t understand, I’m not ever like this,” she begins the duet. “I can hold breath, say I’ll be alright but kinda hard to think when I can’t feel a thing.”

It turns out, Ali is also going through it. “After everything we been through you come crying to me, you said you’d never lie so why you lying to me?” the “It’s You” hitmaker croons on his verse. “I gave you my trust, my heart and everything inside of me, tell me how’d you pay me back? You made a fool out of me.” They both take turns at the irresistible chorus: “Said you’d never, why’d you ever lie to me baby — lie, lie to me.” How did the collaboration come together? “We wrote the whole thing over FaceTime, in quarantine,” Tate reveals.

Check out the cinematic visual, which was directed by The Kid Studio, below.

