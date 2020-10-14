“Crazy” Is Kelly Rowland’s Best Single Since “Motivation”

I love me some Kelly Rowland. From 2002’s “Dilemma” to 2020’s “Coffee,” the Destiny’s Child icon always comes through for us. She has outdone herself, however, on “Crazy.” Produced by Ricky Reed (Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and Halsey’s “Bad At Love” among many others), the euphoric banger is easily the R&B star’s best single since “Motivation” — no offense to the legendary “Kisses Down Low” intended. What makes it so good? The lyrics, production and vocal delivery all capture the feeling of being high as a kite on love.

“Batshit crazy, knew that you were trouble and nobody could save me,” Kelly begins the song. “No matter what you do, you’ll always be my baby.” Instead of fighting that rush of temporary insanity, she decides to give in. “But if I’m gonna be crazy, crazy for anything,” the enduring hitmaker belts on the irresistible chorus. “I’ll be crazy for you.” If Donna Summer was still with us, and churning out bops, I’d like to think she would come up with something like this. Listen to Kelly’s very, very good “Crazy” below.

