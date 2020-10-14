Pentatonix Drops “Be My Eyes” From New LP, ‘The Lucky Ones’

Pentatonix will release The Lucky Ones, their first full-length album of original material in six, long years, on February 12, 2021. The a cappella group has already teased the project with “Happy Now” and now rolls out “Be My Eyes” as the second single. “Little white horses on carousels and quicksand, am I one of you or one of them?” Kirstin Maldonado begins the song. “Television dulls my senses and reactions, I can’t seem to find my way again.” That takes us to the catchy chorus.

“Stranger that I call joy is who you are when I’m too far down, when there’s so many inside voices calling,” she belts with a little help from her colleagues. “Where do I, where do I run right now? Be my eyes, be my eyes.” The song, which was produced by Matthew Koma and Dan Book, promises good things for the rest of the album. As usual, Pentatonix comes through with a highly glamorous video (they are all serving looks — especially fashionista extraordinaire Mitch Grassi). Check it out below.

