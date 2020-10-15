Ava Max Drops Festive Bop “Christmas Without You”

Ava Max's 'Naked' Video The rising pop star drops her debut album and shares a video for 'Naked.' MORE >>

Ava Max is having a very good 2020 thanks to the global success of “Kings & Queens” (one of the true sleeper hits of the year) and the impressive chart performance of her debut LP, Heaven & Hell. Never one to rest on her laurels, the breakout pop star is back with a feel-good festive anthem called “Christmas Without You.” And no, it’s never too early to spread a little good cheer. “Lights on the trees under falling snow, you get a bit closer when winter’s cold,” Ava begins the song. “Now I can’t wait til you’re by my side, all of the best gifts you just can’t buy.”

That takes us to the loved-up chorus. “Wherever you go, you light up the room,” the “Sweet But Psycho” hitmaker belts. “I hope that you make it back home soon, ’cause it won’t feel like Christmas without you.” As far as modern Christmas anthems go, this is one of the best. It will be interesting to see if “Christmas Without You” gains traction in the weeks ahead. If so, don’t be too surprised if Ava rolls out a video (she is a visual queen) and wreaks a little havoc on the charts. Listen below.

