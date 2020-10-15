Bhad Bhabie Returns With Bratty Banger “Do It Like Me”

Mike Wass | October 15, 2020 1:17 pm
CREDIT: Atlantic Records

There’s no right way to get a record deal. For Bhad Bhabie (AKA Danielle Bregoli), a viral moment on Dr. Phil was all it took to open the day. To her credit, however, she took the opportunity and ran with it. The 17-year-old became the youngest female rapper to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with “These Heaux” and has released a handful of streaming hits since then. The teenager now returns with a typically bratty banger called “Do It Like Me,” which is basically two minutes of bragging over Pliznaya’s lightning beats.

“I’m still a petty ass bitch, I ain’t past that,” Bhad Bhabie raps. “I’m still a ready ass bitch, you can catch that.” That takes us to the infuriatingly catchy chorus. “I got plenty jewels on my wrist, I got plenty dudes on my line,” she boasts. “Can nobody do it like me, do it like this.” The song comes with a glossy, Michael Garcia-directed visual, which finds our heroine strutting around a boxing ring. Catch up with Bhad Bhabie’s latest antics below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

PREV
See All Slides
NEXT
Tags: