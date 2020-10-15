ABBA Is Releasing “Happy New Year” On Ltd Edition 7″ Vinyl

Most of us just want 2020 to be over… including ABBA. In fact, the Swedish super group is so ready for 2021 that they are releasing “Happy New Year” on limited edition 7 inch vinyl to celebrate. Originally an album track on 1980’s Super Trouper, the bittersweet bop has become something of a staple of NYE parties. Probably because it captures the happy/sad feeling that comes with the passage of time. “The dreams we had before are all dead, nothing more than confetti on the floor,” Agnetha sings with more than a trace of melancholy.

So what can you expect from the vinyl reissue? “To commemorate the arrival of 2021, a worldwide run of 6,000 copies of this exclusive single have been pressed,” the press release reads. “The die-cut sleeve features unique artwork, which displays the single with its picture label, a shot of ABBA from the Rune Söderqvist-designed Super Trouper album cover sessions.” Pre-order your copy of the collectible here and revisit ABBA’s iconic “Happy New Year” video below.

Are you adding this to your collection? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!