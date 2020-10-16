Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco Link For “Lonely”

Justin Bieber teams up with Benny Blanco for a deeply personal ballad called “Lonely,” which addresses his life in the spotlight. “Everybody knows my name now, but something ’bout it still feels strange,” the pop star begins over tinkling piano keys. “Like looking in the mirror trying to steady yourself and seeing somebody else.” He then gets very real on the hard-hitting chorus. “What if you had it all but nobody to call? “Maybe then you’d know me,” Justin croons. “‘Cause I’ve had everything, but no one’s listening and that’s just fucking lonely.”

Of course, “Lonely” is the followup the 26-year-old’s recent collaboration with Chance The Rapper, “Holy.” That earworm debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, but don’t be too surprised if it climbs to number one in the weeks ahead. The song is making huge ground at pop radio, and hovering around the top five on iTunes. In fact, he might have two tracks near the summit. While “Lonely” is very specific to superstar’s extraordinary life, it’s also something of a mood. Watch Justin and Benny’s video below.

