Sofia Carson Drops Defiant Banger “Guess I’m A Liar”

Sofia Carson returns to New Music Friday with her first non-feature since 2017. Produced by Jason Evigan and Gian Stone, “Guess I’m A Liar” is a defiant banger about reclaiming your independence. “I told you I’d never give up, I don’t know if I knew,” she begins over slick synths. “What a few words could do, I bought into the dream of us.” However, by the time we reach the chorus, the 27-year-old has changed her way of thinking. “I promised I would love you till the day I died, but I’m still alive,” Sofia muses.

“So I guess I’m a liar now, ’cause you ain’t all here tonight and I never had such a good time.” This is easily the Descendants star’s catchiest single since “Ins And Outs” and deserves to make waves at pop radio. The song will get a boost from the arrival of a video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, on October 23 and a free, worldwide virtual event on October 29. (Get your ticket here). While we wait for that, check out Sofia’s instantly catchy new song below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!