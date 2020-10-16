Icona Pop Teams With Sofi Tukker For Quirky Bop “Spa”

We could all do with a little pampering in 2020, which makes Icona Pop and Sofi Tukker’s “Spa” something of a timely treat. “Put some cukes on my eyes, tell me, ‘is this paradise?'” Tucker Halpern quips on his tongue-in-cheek verse. “Slap my body with a birch, in the morning we go to church.” The Swedish duo then takes us to the chorus. “I’m down in the club, just take me to the spa,” Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo harmonize. “Cause I wanna feel the sweat from the steam room and the sauna.”

How did the song come together? “We’ve been huge fans of Sofi Tukker for a long time and doing this collaboration was really a dream,” Icona Pop explains. “It was pure creative happiness in the studio and even though it was our first time working together it all felt so natural. This song is weird in the very best way and we hope that people can have a rave spa at home while listening to it.” Sofi Tukker agrees with that sentiment. “There’s nothing like making a song with friends we love and admire,” the duo adds. Listen to “Spa” below.

