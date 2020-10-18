Ariana Grande Announces New Single “Positions”

Ariana Grande is a woman of her word. Last week, the 27-year-old casually tweeted that she would be dropping her 6th album this month. Today, she reveals the title of the lead single and the release date. “Positions,” which is rumored to be a racy bedroom anthem, drops on October 23. The album, which is also called Positions, will arrive a week later on October 30. I know this because Ariana kindly started a countdown to both on her website. Of course, this isn’t entirely out of the blue.

In September, the hashtag #ARIANAISCOMING trended worldwide on Twitter after the pop star shared a snippet of a new song with the caption “brb” [i.e. “be right back”]. We also know that she has been chipping away at the album for the best part of a year with a group of A-List songwriters and producers including Mr. Franks, TBHits, Social House and Njomza. Given that Ari has landed two number one hits in 2020 courtesy of collaborations, expectations for “Positions” are astronomic. See a mysterious teaser below.

