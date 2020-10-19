LOONA’s ‘[12:00]’ Shoots Straight To #1 On US iTunes

Stanning LOONA isn’t a hobby, it’s a calling. When you fall under the spell of the girl group’s perky pop songs and flawless aesthetic, there’s no going back. Which makes the arrival of [12:00], the K-Pop queens’ third mini-album, a cause for celebration. This is another carefully-curated collection of bangers and slinky mid-tempos (courtesy of legendary producer Soo-Man Lee) that transports you to another dimension. As far as highlights go, the lead single “Why Not?” finds the 12-member troupe at their most defiant and fun.

It’s an undeniable bop, but my favorite songs are probably the soft and dreamy “Universe” and the ’80s-influenced “Voice” (this wouldn’t sound out of place on Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia). LOONA also throws in an English-language version of “Voice” called “Star” and it’s a stone-cold smash. If this tune ever gets a video and a little US promo, the sky’s the limit. Not that LOONA needs too much help. [12:00] immediately shot to number one on US iTunes, cementing their status as one of K-Pop’s truly global acts. Listen to the mini-album below.

Stream [12:00] in full:

Watch LOONA’s “Why Not?” visual:

