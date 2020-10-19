Kylie Minogue Announces Virtual Concert ‘Infinite Disco’

Promo queen! Kylie Minogue is celebrating the release of her 15th album, DISCO, with a one-off, streamed concert spectacular called Kylie: Infinite Disco on November 7. According to the press release, the event “will take viewers through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dance-floor community of togetherness.” I think that’s a fancy way of saying that the pop icon will put on a show for us, which we can enjoy from the comfort and safety of home.

What can we expect from this “parallel universe”? A bunch of new songs from DISCO as well as several Kylie classics that have been rearranged by long-time collaborators Biff Stannard and Steve Anderson. Unless COVID-19 magically disappears, this might be our only chance to see DISCO performed live, so don’t miss out. Tickets for Kylie: Infinite Disco will go on sale on Wednesday (October 21). There are also a limited number of virtual meet and greets. Check out the living legend’s announcement below.

