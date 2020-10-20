Nelly Furtado Announces 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition Of ‘Whoa, Nelly!’

Nelly Furtado is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Whoa, Nelly! by releasing an expanded edition on October 23. The digital-only release (boo!) includes the five bonus tracks from the 2008 Special Edition as well as an additional five songs that are being released digitally for the first time. They are “Baby Girl (Live),” “Party (Reprise),” “Turn Off The Light (Timbaland Remix),” “I’m Like A Bird (Junior Vasquez Club Anthem)” and the Portuguese-language anthem “Onde Estás.”

It’s impossible to overstate the impact of Whoa, Nelly! on pop culture. The album was a massive critical and commercial success, and paved the way for a generation of genre-bending artists. After all, Ms. Furtado was mixing R&B, folk, hip-hop, pop and Latin influences at a time when pop stars stayed well and truly in their lane. Not only that, but very few albums released in 2020 have been as unsullied by the passage of time as Whoa, Nelly! This still sounds as fresh and exciting as it did in 2000. See the full tracklist below and pre-order/save your copy here.

The Whoa, Nelly! Expanded Edition tracklist:

1. Hey, Man!

2. Shit On The Radio (Remember The Days)

3. Baby Girl

4. Legend

5. I’m Like A Bird

6. Turn Off The Light

7. Trynna Finda Way

8. Party

9. Well, Well

10. My Love Grows Deeper Part 1

11. I Will Make U Cry

12. Scared Of You

13. I’m Like A Bird (Acoustic Version)

14. My Love Grows Deeper

15. I Feel You (featuring Esthero)

16. I’m Like A Bird (Nelly vs. Asha Remix)

17. Shit On The Radio (Remember The Days) (Dan The Automator Mix Version)

18. Baby Girl (Live)

19. Party (Reprise)

20. Turn Off The Light (Timbaland Remix)

21. I’m Like A Bird (Junior Vasquez Club Anthem)

22. Onde Estas

